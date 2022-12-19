The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

