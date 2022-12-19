Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 669 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $323.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.