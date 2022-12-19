Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $150.04 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

