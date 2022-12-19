The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 162.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

