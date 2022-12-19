Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

