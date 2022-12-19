City Holding Co. Has $45,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

