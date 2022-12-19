Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $109.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.