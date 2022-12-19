HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

