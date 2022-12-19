Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

CMPX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $581.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

