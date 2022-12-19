Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

REUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:REUN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REUN. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reunion Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.