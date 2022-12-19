Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

REUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:REUN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

About Reunion Neuroscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REUN. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

See Also

