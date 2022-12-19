COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.86.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.84 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.