COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.86.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.84 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.