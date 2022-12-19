Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.93.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 328,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.