Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

