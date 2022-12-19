Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.76 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

