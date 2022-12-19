Beacon Financial Group Has $1.54 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

PM opened at $100.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

