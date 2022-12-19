PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Boosted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.