Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCVX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,163. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after buying an additional 471,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $10,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

