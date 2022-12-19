Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

VRDN stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $793.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,381 shares of company stock valued at $636,233. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

