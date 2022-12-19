Evercore ISI Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $153.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $139.90 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

