Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

