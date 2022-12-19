Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.29% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after buying an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 148,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

