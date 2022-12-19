Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,063 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.37 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.