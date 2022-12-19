Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.