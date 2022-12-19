Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 43,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

