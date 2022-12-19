Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE STZ opened at $231.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

