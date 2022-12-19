B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $46.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,250 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.