Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $242.36. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

