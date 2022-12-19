Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62,744.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 319,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $555.91 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.65. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

