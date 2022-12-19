B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 536 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $177.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.87. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

