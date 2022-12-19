Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $503,000 Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,066 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPT opened at $3.66 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

