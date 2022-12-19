Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 100,830 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 100,830 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

