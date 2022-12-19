The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Increased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Clorox by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 11.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE CLX opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.62. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

