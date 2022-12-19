Culbertson A N & Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,714,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $210.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

