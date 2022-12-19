Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 567 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

