Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.