Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

