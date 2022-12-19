Culbertson A N & Co Inc Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.84 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.