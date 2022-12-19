Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 100,830 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

