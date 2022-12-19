Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,437 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 618,858 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

