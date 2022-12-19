Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 398,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE COF opened at $90.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.