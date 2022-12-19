Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $200,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE BAM opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

