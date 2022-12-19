Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

