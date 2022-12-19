Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.