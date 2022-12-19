Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 80 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $316.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.