Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 101,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 139,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 290,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.