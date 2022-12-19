Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 48,510 SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SurgePays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on SurgePays to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of SURG opened at $7.39 on Monday. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.32.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 492.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

