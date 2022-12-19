Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 48,510 SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SurgePays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURG opened at $7.39 on Monday. SurgePays, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 492.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter.

SURG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on SurgePays to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

