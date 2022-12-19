Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.