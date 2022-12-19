Range Financial Group LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $70,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PPC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
