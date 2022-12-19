Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NTR opened at $73.70 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.